Hackers hit the Websites of several Ukrainian Ministries

World » UKRAINE | January 14, 2022, Friday // 17:59
Bulgaria: Hackers hit the Websites of several Ukrainian Ministries

Sites of several Ukrainian ministries - Education, Agriculture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sports, Council of Ministers and Ministry of Emergencies - have been attacked by hackers. Their content has been replaced by threats against Ukrainian citizens. The text, which appears on the Foreign Ministry's website, is in three languages ​​- Ukrainian, Russian and Polish. It says that all the data of Ukrainians in their personal computers have been destroyed and cannot be recovered.

They also threaten that all of the information will become public.

The statement also said that the attack was due to "your past, present and future" and that it was in memory of the Volhynia massacre, the OUN UPA (Ukrainian Army, which was fighting on the side of Germany during the WWII), for Galicia (an area in Poland and Ukraine), for Polesia (an area divided between Poland, Belarus, Russia and Poland) and for historical lands, the statement said. The Volhynia massacre was a mass ethnic cleansing in the period 1943-1945 of the historical region in eastern Ukraine carried out by the OUN. The victims are mainly Polish and to a lesser extent Ukrainian civilians. The victims are about 60,000, and Poland views the events as genocide.

The Ministry of Education announced that they are working to eliminate the problems and that the cyber police is working on the case.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Poland, hackers, Ministry
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria