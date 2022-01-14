More than 1.7 million Secret Documents of the Polish Army have Leaked on the Internet

More than 1.7 million classified documents related to all aspects of the Polish Armed Forces have been made publicly available on the Internet, the portal onet.pl reported.

Information has leaked about weapons, ammunition, spare parts and uniforms of both the armed forces and the air force and navy. Some of the data refer to military equipment purchased from Poland in the United States, Germany and Israel.

"This material costs a lot of money. This is strategic data that Russian intelligence wants to obtain. It is the basis for an accurate assessment of the material condition of military units, the reserves we have, the priorities and the country's defense capabilities in general," said the former head of the army counterintelligence, General Peter Pytel.

There is still no official confirmation from the army command about the leak.

The leak is said to have taken place in Bydgoszcz, where the Logistics Planning Command of the Armed Forces Maintenance Inspectorate is located, as a result of a mistake by someone of its staff.



/BNT