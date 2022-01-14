The Bulgarian Prime Minister met with "Vazrazhdane"

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is talking to representatives of the Vazrazhdane party, BNR reported. Among them are the deputy chairmen of the party - Tsoncho Ganev and lawyer Petar Petrov, as well as Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov, in his capacity of health expert of the formation.

The meeting became possible after a negative PCR test by Petkov. Until today, he was in isolation due to a positive test for coronavirus of the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev, given after the National Security Advisory Council under the President held on Monday.

The topic of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the representatives of Vazrazhdane is the COVID measures and the green certificate, the revocation of which is demanded by Vazrazhdane.

