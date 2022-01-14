Bulgaria: Will the Certificate for Antibodies be Revoked

"The rules in Bulgaria are one of the most liberal. There is still no decision on whether to revoke the certificate for antibodies, at this stage it is still being discussed," commented Health Minister Asena Serbezova on Friday on the sidelines of parliament.

A few days ago, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that he had several times proposed that this document, which was adopted as one of the options for the so-called "green certificate", be dropped. Adviser to the Prime Minister Prof. Radka Argirova also expressed her disapproval of this type of certificate, which was "purely Bulgarian, our work."

The certificate for antibodies was added under serious public, but mostly political, pressure in the pre-election situation before the November vote. Many experts have argued that it is too compromising of a solution. The antibody certificate is currently valid for 3 months, there are also other requirements.

"There is a possibility for a change for the green certificate if a proposal is made by the expert council for supervision of immunoprophylaxis and health control, and by the chief state health inspector. At this stage, no such proposal has been made," said the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova.

She added that the inclusion of additional sites/establishments for which the requirement for a green certificate applies is not being discussed.

Serbezova also commented on the new plan for dealing with the epidemic presented yesterday.

Bulgaria: New National Plan for Dealing with COVID-19

"In the plan, Bulgaria is divided into six clusters. A map with the relevant information about the model that will be followed in managing this pandemic is to be published on the website of the Council of Ministers," she noted.

The Minister explained that the percentage of intensive beds that are occupied is submitted as data every day by the Regional Health Inspectorate. The new model presented by the cabinet is currently being tested.

"This map is dynamic because the moment beds are released, the district passes from one area to another. In other words, this regional approach has always been present.”

“What the Prime Minister explained yesterday about the clusters - let me explain why there are 6. Because it shouldn’t be because there is a shortage of beds in a certain municipality or a smaller district to have stricter measures. We had meetings with directors of hospitals and directors of RHIs to see if there is a possibility to increase this capacity," Serbezova said.

The main problem is not whether there are beds, but what those beds are and also the availability of medical staff. One of the other leading criteria is the morbidity of medical staff, she explained.

"This approach is towards everyone in our society. This plan is characterized by the fact that we have more responsibility on the part of the regional headquarters. If we have a situation in Dobrich, measures must be taken there, which will not be taken in Gotse Delchev, for example", Prof. Radka Argirova explained about the plan earlier today in front of Nova TV.

According to her, the new plan is predictable, and people can follow the trends and be prepared. She expressed hope that the intensive beds would not be filled to more than 80%.

"I am afraid that the measures will not be followed - masks, disinfection. I am afraid for the elderly, especially if they have not been vaccinated", said Prof. Argirova.

Bulgarian Prof. Hristova: Omicron already Dominates the Country

According to her, the dead are still from the Delta variant.

"I have never heard of anyone passed away from Omicron. We are currently in a position of simultaneous circulation of Delta and Omicron. The deaths continue to be from Delta," said the professor.

She believes that people with fake certificates should be given a chance to be vaccinated, Kunchev agrees.

Prof. Argirova also commented on the booster doses.

"About 10 days ago, the idea emerged in the scientific community that the approach should be changed and continuous boosters should not be made. But we need to see how resilient Omicron will be. According to virologists, this will be either the last or one of the last variants. Then it is possible to make a universal vaccine. Another approach is not ruled out. Let's see in which part of the world which variant is dominant and prepare such a vaccine," she explained.



