Bulgarian PM: Head of Anti-Corruption Commission No Longer has Access to Classified Information

Politics | January 14, 2022, Friday // 15:20
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: Head of Anti-Corruption Commission No Longer has Access to Classified Information BGNES

The access to classified information of the chairman of Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property(CCCCIAP) Sotir Tsatsarov was taken away. This was confirmed to BNT by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Today State agency for National Security (SANS) informed me that they have revoked the permission for access to classified information at the level of "top secret". The permit was revoked in the course of reliability control after data obtained from SANS, said the Prime Minister.

I can say that this work has been in preparation by SANS for a long time and I do not know whether Mr. Tsatsarov with his resignation yesterday assumed that this would happen today. At 9 o'clock this morning, representatives of SANS were waiting for him to hand him this information.

Yesterday, the former chief prosecutor announced his resignation in March. He is under investigation by SANS.

The prime minister added that he did not know if there was a connection between the resignation and the deprivation of access to information. I hope that the two things are not connected, because otherwise, it means that he knew about it, but I do not believe that, said Kiril Petkov.

He congratulated SANS that it is clear that all people must comply with the law and if there is evidence of something done wrong, the security services will not compromise with anyone. We are all equal before the law, stressed Kiril Petkov.

Our main platform was zero tolerance for corruption, from now on we will start working in this direction, the Prime Minister added.

I hope that today's act - this declaration to Mr. Geshev, the revocation of Mr. Tsatsarov's access, and as it turned out in the news that there are investigations in Bulgargaz, these are the right steps, Petkov added.

Bulgaria’s Ruling Coalition Asked for Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev’s Resignation

National Security and Police are doing an Inspection in Bulgargaz

Regarding the declaration demanding the resignation of Ivan Geshev, he commented that he had repeatedly said that in his opinion the Bulgarian prosecutor's office had not done its job in the way we hope, as there are many people who should be defendants but are not and in this regard, I welcome the declaration.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sotir Tsatsarov, corruption, SANS, Kiril Petkov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria