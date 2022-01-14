Bulgarian Political Scientist: The Vazrazhdane Protest is a Revolt against the Elites

"The protest of Vazrazhdane in its deep motivation is a revolt against the elites and what they make us do" - said on BNR political scientist Strahil Deliiski.

"The feeling that some untouchable elites have decided to do something with us as a society and our elites here are just puppets.

We need to think about why many people in Bulgaria and around the world share such an ideology. There is a deep distrust of official politics and publicity.

The other plan is related to party mobilization. Vazrazhdane is a party that already has a different kind of parliamentary weight and finds it difficult to reconcile the parliamentary presence with the street protest. Expectations for them are already different.

Such parties are strong on the street but weak in institutional politics.

Last but not least, it was a sign of criticism of the government. I also saw a tacit agreement from GERB with this protest."

"A lot of dimensions have come together and intertwined in this Advisory Council. It can be read in many ways.

The subject of the Council is obviously important, but that does not justify its use.

When politicians in both the RNM and Bulgaria are lagging behind in terms of trust and the agenda, and in ways to explain the meaning of their power existence, they take up this topic to justify their position.

This largely predetermines the impossibility of the two sides to meet a common interest, and then who will interpret the details, how they will be used to defend one position or another, is not so important and decisive for me. The approach, the attitude, the understanding of the problem are crucial.

Until both sides treat the problem as something that needs to be resolved, from which everyone will benefit, we will continue to witness any kind of political use of this topic that no one benefits from."



