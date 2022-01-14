National Security and Police are doing an Inspection in Bulgargaz

Bulgargaz confirmed that several inspections are currently being carried out by control bodies, including State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the General Police Directorate.

"As a public supplier of strategic importance for the Bulgarian gas market, Bulgargaz is regularly subject to audits and other inspections by the competent institutions," the press release said.

The team of Bulgargaz provides full assistance to the representatives of the inspection institutions and accepts the inspections as a good opportunity to establish the truth on a number of issues related to prices and supplies of natural gas, according to the public supplier.

The results of the inspection are expected to be announced after its completion.

Recently, during a meeting of parliamentary committees on energy and finance, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev said an investigation was under way into why Bulgargaz draws gas from Chiren at lower prices and sells it abroad instead of selling it at low prices in Bulgaria and to Toplofikacia Sofia. Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov clarified that the inspection was for gas exports from Chiren to Romania.

A few days ago, in an interview with BNR, the executive director of Bulgargaz Nikolay Pavlov rejected the accusations:

"It simply came to our notice then. The pricing includes all customer requests. These are gas distribution companies, district heating companies, the gas release program, and industrial consumers who are directly connected to the gas transmission network.

Quantities are extracted from Chiren, which were agreed in March. 100% of them, like Azeri gas, are in this mix. This price, these quantities go to this market.

If we have leftovers under the Russian agreement because we have more flexibility there and we can get them from Gazprom, and the price of the organized stock market allows us to make a profit, we do it, it's normal trade practice," said Nikolai Pavlov.

This is another inspection of the services in our country related to energy.

In October last year, teams from the state national security agency inspected commercial companies.

In September, SANS and the Ministry of Interior carried out an inspection at the EWRC and the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange.



/BNR