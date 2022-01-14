US Embassy in Sofia: We have Not Raised the Question of the "Macedonian Minority"

The United States supports the efforts of the governments of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia to work together with the EU to resolve bilateral issues. This was stated for BNT in a written response from the US Embassy in Sofia.

The occasion is a published material with US Deputy Secretary of State for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar on the “Voice of America”, which claims that the US Embassy in Sofia and the Bulgarian government are working to address the issues of the "Macedonian minority" in our country.

The embassy said the interview had led to some misconceptions about US policy in the region.

"The US government has not raised these minority issues with the Bulgarian government. Our discussions with the Bulgarian government have focused on our common vision for a stronger, more prosperous, and united Europe through the integration of all its parts, including the Western Balkans."

BNT has a clip of the full interview, which shows that the words "Macedonian minority" appear in the question of journalism and not in Escobar's answer.

He diverts the issue to the US Embassy in Bulgaria and states that the US and Bulgaria have fruitful and important cooperation.



/BGNES