Bulgarian Prof. Hristova: Omicron already Dominates the Country
It can already be said that Omicron dominates the country. 40% is the share of samples with Omicron. The variant is advancing and engaging new areas.
This was announced by the director of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prof. Ivan Hristova.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 7000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The infected are people who have not traveled. The most affected is the age of active people - between 30 and 40 years, the other more affected group is between 50 and 60 years old. The variant has infected three children aged 1, 2, and 3 years. The distribution of the virus among the older population is relatively even, explained Prof. Hristova.
The children are not spared. Not only can they transmit the infection, but they can also get sick, of course in a low percentage of severity, but there is also hospitalization of children, said Hristova.
The epidemiological characteristics from Regional Health Inspectorates continue to be collected.
A very big wave is set to come, warned the director of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and expressed hope that the peak will be by the end of February.
Prof. Hristova said that the flu has also advanced in the country.
/BGNES
