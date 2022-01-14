For Bulgarians Abroad: First Batch of Online Consular Services is Being Prepared

The first batch of consular services to be provided on the Internet will be announced soon, Democratic Bulgaria MP Antoaneta Tsoneva, chairwoman of the parliamentary Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad, announced in the morning block of BNT. This was announced by the press center of "Democratic Bulgaria".

The work on the digitalization of consular services will be coordinated between the Ministry of e-Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "It will be approached pragmatically and rationally so that it does not happen that sometimes it is easier to get on a plane to Bulgaria than to wait at the consulate," Tsoneva said.

Bulgaria's population has shrunk by 10% in 10 years

Tsoneva also cites data from the last census of the National Statistical Institute, according to which Bulgarians have decreased by 844,000 people over the past 10 years. 47% of the decline is due to emigration, as the chairman of the institute, Sergei Tsvetarski, told the commission for Bulgarians abroad on Wednesday. And comparing data from various sources, the total number of Bulgarians abroad is about 1.5 million. "Until we know where our compatriots are abroad, we will not be able to pursue our policies, and citizens have equal access to administrative services from the Bulgarian state, on a par with those living in our country", said Antoaneta Tsoneva.

According to her, there is no distortion in the data of the register from General Directorate for Civil Registration and Administrative Services (GDCRAS), on the basis of which the voter lists are made, because there are all Bulgarian citizens living in and outside the country - adults and minors. However, based on the count, the number of seats in the constituencies for the next elections will have to be adjusted. In all constituencies where the population is declining, they will have to be reduced, only Sofia will have to elect more deputies because only in the capital the population is increasing. An "Abroad" region must be created, as we, from “Democratic Bulgaria”, promised our voters, Tsoneva added. But she clarified that the NSI needs a few more months to enter data from the paper census, as well as to verify the information.

Asked to comment on the resignation of Sotir Tsatsarov from the post of chairman of the anti-corruption commission, Tsoneva said that the critical attitude of the DB to Tsatsarov as prosecutor general has long been known. But for her at the moment, the issue is not personal, because the ruling majority has clearly called for a decisive reform of the anti-corruption commission, which will be divided into two - a commission dealing with confiscation of illegally acquired property and a commission investigating corruption.



/BTA