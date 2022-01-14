The incidence of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on a two-week basis is 906 per 100 000 Population

January 14, 2022
The incidence of COVID-19 in the country on a two-week basis is 906 per hundred thousand people. This is shown by today's data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 7000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Only the district of Kardzhali is in the yellow zone in terms of morbidity - from 100 to 250 per hundred thousand population. The districts of Dobrich, Shumen, Razgrad, and Targovishte are in the red zone, and the other districts are in the dark red zone, where the incidence of coronavirus infection is over 500 per hundred thousand people.

