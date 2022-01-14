Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General on the Call for his Resignation: I will not Discuss Crisis PR

I am not familiar with this call for my resignation. Today is not the day to discuss crisis PR. Today, the election of the chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) is important.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev minutes after the ruling coalition demanded his resignation from the rostrum of the National Assembly.

Bulgaria’s Ruling Coalition Asked for Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev’s Resignation

Geshev said that, as during his election, the procedure for electing a SCC chairman should not be allowed to turn into a "yellow tint". Whether there will be a choice or not, the important thing is that the procedure is professional, Geshev added.

He did not answer a question about the intention of the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission Sotir Tsatsarov to resign by March 1.

In a flash, a position came from the leadership of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria (PRB), which said that the declaration was purely political.

"The leadership of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria assesses as extremely unacceptable and gross encroachment on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, the political declaration presented on 14.01.2022 in the National Assembly. This political act is an example of a direct violation of the separation of powers guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria. The political declaration fully confirms the repeatedly expressed concerns by the leadership of the PRB, incl. with a letter to the European institutions, the embassies of the EU member states, Great Britain and the United States, about the growing risk of serious and irreparable damage to the independence of the prosecution as part of the judiciary and permanent deviation from the EU guiding principle of the rule of law.

The management of the PRB believes that the presented declaration is of a purely political nature. Its sole purpose is to try to divert public attention from the real social, economic, and health problems facing Bulgarian citizens," the PRB said in a statement minutes after the ruling majority demanded Ivan Geshev's resignation.



/BGNES