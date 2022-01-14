Bulgaria’s Ruling Coalition Asked for Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev’s Resignation

We call on Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev to resign, thus taking responsibility for his actions and enabling the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria to fully perform its constitutional functions.

This was stated by the chairman of the Parliament Group (PG) of "We Continue the Change" (WCC) Andrei Gyurov in a statement on behalf of the ruling coalition and parliamentary groups of the four parties We Continue the Change, Bulgarian Socialist Party, There Is Such a People and Democratic Bulgaria, read from the rostrum of the National Assembly.

The declaration of the PG of WCC was met with applause in the hall.

As examples of systemic erosion of the rule of law, the government cites a number of cases identified by both European and American partners. Gyurov pointed out the scandals "Apartmentgate", the guest houses, Rosenets, the terraces of our recalled consul in Valencia, the drawer with money and gold bars of the former prime minister. The inaction of the prosecutor's office for high-level corruption has led to sanctions via the Magnitsky Act, Gyurov said. He added that the chief prosecutor enjoys only 10% public confidence, and opposition politicians, journalists, and protesting citizens were wiretapped during protests in the summer of 2020.

"The coalition recognizes that the systemic erosion of the law in the country is due to the building of oligarchic dependencies on institutions and the lack of adequate investigation and prosecution by the Bulgarian prosecutor's office. There is a lack of effective accountability mechanisms for the Prosecutor General. We call on the Chief Prosecutor of Bulgaria to resign, thus achieving the rule of law," said Andrei Gyurov, reading the declaration of the four parties in the coalition.

The deputies applauded the declaration on their feet, while the deputies from GERB, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and Vazrazhdane remained seated. "Your demagoguery is total, and you cover up the real actions. You do not follow your own points of reference ", said Tsoncho Ganev from "Vazrazhdane".



/ BGNES