Vitali Klitschko: I will Fight on the Front Lines against Russia

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, current Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said he is ready to defend Ukraine at the front. Earlier this month, Klitschko said Ukraine was at war and insulted Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as "gangrene".

Ukrainian hero Klitschko was a boxing champion and recorded 45 wins and 2 losses in the ring. He began participating in a territorial defense exercise in Kyiv, where he has been mayor since 2014.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated in recent months. Western officials and the media have accused Moscow of gathering troops and resources with the potential intention of invading its neighboring country. In an interview with Channel 4 News, Klitschko strengthened his position against Russia and threatened to wage war on the front lines.

"As a former soldier, I am ready to defend my country."



Former boxing world heavyweight champion and now mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, says he would fight on the frontline to defend Ukraine from a Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/NORAuESKNY — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 12, 2022

Here is what Klitschko said: Our eastern neighbor is not happy with our decision to become part of the European family. We do not want to return to the USSR. We were in the USSR and we see our future as part of a European family. Mr. Putin disagrees. They have an idea to rebuild the Soviet Union, but we do not want to return to the USSR. We see our future as a free democracy. As a former officer, I spent a lot of time in the army. As a former soldier, I am ready to defend my country, to defend the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Will I fight in the war against Russia? Yes of course. I will fight in the front lines.



/Focus