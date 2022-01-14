Weather in Bulgaria: Lowest Temp. in the Country was Measured in Kyustendil -10 °C

The lowest temperature in the country this morning was measured in Kyustendil, - 10 ° Celsius. This was reported to Radio "Focus" - Kyustendil by the local meteorological station. At 8.00 a.m. on Mount Musala, the temperature was - 8 °C. Today the clouds over the country will be variable, more often decreasing to sunny. The wind will intensify and be moderate, in the Upper Thracian lowlands and the Danube plain - strong from west-northwest. With the strengthening of the wind it will warm up quickly and the maximum temperatures will be mostly between 5°C and 10°C.



