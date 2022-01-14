COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 7000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | January 14, 2022, Friday // 11:45
7034 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours in the country, shows the data in the Unified Information Portal.

Of the new cases, 74.6% are unvaccinated. 84 people died, 95% of them were not vaccinated, and 4071 people recovered. Another 552 people are hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized is already 5,297. Of these, 579 are in intensive care units.

Bulgarian Prof. Hristova: Omicron already Dominates the Country

The number of tests performed during the past day is 39,590, and the positive samples are 17.8%. 39,590 diagnostic tests were performed - 10,956 PCR and 28,634 antigenic. To date, there are 142,472 active cases in Bulgaria. During the last 24 hours, 29,683 vaccinations have been carried out in the country, bringing the total number of vaccine doses to 3,971,557.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims in our country are 31,922, and 632,583 people have been cured. The total number of confirmed cases is 806,977, including 18,710 medics.

The statistics for the day by districts: Blagoevgrad - 647 new cases, Burgas - 470, Varna - 424, Veliko Tarnovo - 110, Vidin - 94, Vratsa - 110, Gabrovo - 83, Dobrich - 80, Kardzhali - 31, Kyustendil - 90, Lovech - 101, Montana - 64, Pazardzhik - 191, Pernik - 135, Pleven - 107, Plovdiv - 647, Razgrad - 40, Ruse - 170, Silistra - 61, Sliven - 146, Smolyan - 85, Sofia-city - 2255, Sofia -region - 348, Stara Zagora - 259, Targovishte - 46, Haskovo - 119, Shumen - 60, Yambol - 61.

