Boris Kolev Wins His First WSOP Bracelet

Meta: The Bulgarian Boris Kolev has won his first WSOP bracelet! Find out more about the game he won it in, and his journey to the table here, plus what we might see him do next!

Boris Kolev has collected his first bracelet from the WSOP. This monumental occasion proved to be the perfect end to the 2021 WSOP Main Event. Though the final table had already played out, poker fans who stuck around to see the end of this game would have seen a great competition here in Event #88.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Event #88

Kolev, a native of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, took the most coveted prize in poker in Event #88 of the WSOP Main Event. This particular game was the $5000 8-Handed No-Limit Hold’em. In total, the event attracted 531 players which generated a prize pool of $2,449,238. 80 players were able to cash in a win, with 30 of these returning to play on Day Two, but it was Kolev who managed to get on top, claiming $511,184 in addition to his bracelet.

Everything came down to a final play against Israeli Uri Reichenstein. Kolev led with the chips, allowing him to comfortably check every move that Reichenstein made. This culminated in Reichenstein trying to push a bluff on his final move, but Kolev was able to meet it and pull ahead. It was a fantastic game overall, and Kolev was able to beat out some terrific players on his way to victory. He predicted that he would leave this tournament with a bracelet in hand. Though he might have done it at the last moment, he did achieve his goal!

Kolev’s Progress

Kolev might have promised himself that he would one day manage to claim a bracelet, and there is no denying that he fought hard to get to this position. In the 2021 WSOP he took part in 6 in-person events. These were varied in terms of the buy-ins, and Kolev did relatively well in each game. He at least managed to cash in with each game, an achievement that is not to be ignored. With so many entering these games, getting to the point where you are able to cash out any amount should always be celebrated.

Of course, he also took part in some of the online games that the WSOP offers in conjunction with ggpoker.co.uk. In addition to offering some great prize pots, these games can occasionally offer the chance to grab a bracelet. Kolev had a goal of winning a bracelet, so it makes sense that he would chase after every opportunity he had to do so!

Joining a Circle of Winners

The WSOP bracelet is a prize that some can covet more than the actual prize pots that they are collecting. Though there are potentially thousands of dollars up for grabs from these games, many see the chance to collect a bracelet or a circuit ring as the perfect confirmation of their poker skills.

Kolev has joined an elite group currently headed up by Phil Hellmuth. The Poker Brat has been winning big since 1989 and is showing no signs of slowing down. He has just won his 16th bracelet. Many of the other poker greats have also collected a handful of bracelets, though equally there are some amazing players who have never even won one!

Kolev has achieved the goal he set himself – he won that bracelet. It will be interesting to see what he sets his sights on next. Will he aim for another bracelet, or will he try out one of the many other games open to him? This hopefully won’t be the last we see of the Bulgarian. It would be great to see him appear at more tables over the years, hopefully collecting more bracelets as he does so!