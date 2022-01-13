Vazrazhdane Leader: Next time we will Storm not only Parliament but the Council of Ministers

"Vazrazhdane" will give the government 10-14 days to come up with a decision on the green certificate. We will insist for its abolishment, and if anyone thinks that we will give up our struggle, then they don’t know me or my party. If the government refuses to comply, there will be another protest. And on it, I guarantee you, we will storm not only the National Assembly but also the Council of Ministers, if necessary." This was announced by the chairman of Political Party "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov in a video posted on Facebook on Thursday.

“Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that on Friday, when his quarantine expires (strangely, mine expires on Sunday, and his - on Friday), he will invite representatives of the protesters, i.e "Vazrazhdane", to start talks. We will attend these talks and then we will give 10, 12, 14 days to set up a working group and come up with a decision" Kostadinov added.

According to him, there is no need for "a lot of thinking". "We need within 10-14 days to come up with a final decision, which will be either for the abolition of the green certificate or its preservation," Kostadinov urged.

According to him, the real reason for the introduction of the health document in our country is forcing people to get vaccinated. According to him, this is the penultimate step before the mandatory vaccination. This, Kostadinov said, is the next thing the government will want to do. According to him, immunization may become mandatory not only for adults but also for children.

"And from then on - boosters in a few months," concluded the leader of "Vazrazhdane".



/Nova