The Man that Fired a Gas Pistol during yesterday’s Protest was Charged

Politics | January 13, 2022, Thursday // 17:25
The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has prosecuted a 32-year-old man who “committed hooliganism.”

On 12 January 2022, at around 12.40 p.m. on the National Assembly Square, the accused I.H. committed obscene acts in a public place, grossly violating public order and expressing obvious disrespect for society.

He took out his gas-signal pistol and reproduced two shots among the protesters gathered in front of the National Assembly.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted against the accused of a crime under Art. 325, para. 1 of the Penal Code. The investigation into the case continues. I.H. has not been convicted in the past.

