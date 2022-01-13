The Man that Fired a Gas Pistol during yesterday’s Protest was Charged
The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has prosecuted a 32-year-old man who “committed hooliganism.”
Bulgaria: Protest Against the Green Certificate in front of Parliament (VIDEOS and PHOTOS)
On 12 January 2022, at around 12.40 p.m. on the National Assembly Square, the accused I.H. committed obscene acts in a public place, grossly violating public order and expressing obvious disrespect for society.
He took out his gas-signal pistol and reproduced two shots among the protesters gathered in front of the National Assembly.
Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted against the accused of a crime under Art. 325, para. 1 of the Penal Code. The investigation into the case continues. I.H. has not been convicted in the past.
/BNT
