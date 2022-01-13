Telenor Bulgaria will Raise Prices, but only with the Inflation Rate for 2021

Telenor Bulgaria CEO Jason King published a letter on the telecom's website to the operator's customers, stating that the company has refused to increase prices with accumulated inflation in 2020 and 2021 and that the increase will be only one percent of the rise in price of life last year

According to him, the increase in monthly bills will be about 1 lev.

A day ago, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Kornelia Ninova gave a briefing at which she announced that the Ministry of Economy had won the case with mobile operators in the first instance.

"The motives of the complainant Telenor Bulgaria are that the indexation of prices under contracts with consumers is not of particular public interest. We would like to tell them that currently raising prices and pressure on people's lives is a matter of the highest public interest for us. The court also acknowledged our motives and issued the following ruling: "Disregards the complaint of Telenor Bulgaria for annulment of the preliminary execution of our order," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Today it became clear that A1's appeal in the same case was rejected.



/OFFNews