MP from We Continue the Change on Vazrazhdane: “A Handful of Wretched Fascists”

"I have a simple question - if I decide tomorrow to call 500 or 1000 of the people who voted for me and tell them:" Come and storm the parliament illegally, come and push the police, I will pay for your buses, I can give you 40 leva. Isn't it right for the Prosecutor General to ask for my parliamentary immunity, for me to be tried and to be put in prison?"

This was stated from the rostrum of the National Assembly by Hristo Petrov (Itzo Hazarta /the Gambler/) on the occasion of yesterday's protest of "Vazrazhdane" and the attempted assault of the National Assembly incited by the deputies from Kostadin Kostadinov’s party. Hazarta indirectly asked Ivan Geshev (current Prosecutor General) to file a complaint and take away the immunity of the protest organizer - Kostadin Kostadinov.

Bulgaria: Protest Against the Green Certificate in front of Parliament (VIDEOS and PHOTOS)

Petrov also doubted that if he organized such an action, there would be a reaction from the Prosecutor General. Such action, however, is missing a day after the calls for violence by MPs from Kostadin Kostadinov's party.

“Is it written that the law applies only to me or to a handful of wretched fascists?”

Earlier, Tsoncho Ganev of Vazrazhdane accused Nikolay Angov of the We Continue the Change, who earlier called yesterday's demonstration "hooliganism" amid a record number of people infected, of scaring people and making false allegations. Angov took the floor again and presented a copy of the statistics on yesterday's number of infected people from the rostrum of the National Assembly.

Bulgarian PM’s Party: “Yesterday’s Protest was a Reckless Hooligan Act”

Angel Georgiev from Vazrazhdane also decided to defend yesterday's behavior of his party members and accused the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Christian Vigenin of not being able to chair the session because he allowed Angov's personal explanation, whose name was not mentioned by Ganev, but whose speech was quoted.

Krum Zarkov congratulated Vigenin that he manages to keep his nerves when people who have no idea about rules make remarks about the way he leads. He reminded that yesterday it was Vazrazhdane MPs who called for an invasion of the National Assembly building.

He also supported Hristo Petrov's proposal to try to sanction the deputies who called for violence yesterday.



/OFFNews