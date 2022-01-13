Bulgarian Virologist: Highly Infectious Flu Virus will Coincide with the Omicron Wave

"There will be a conjunction between Omicron and some flues. Of particular concern is the dominance of the H3N2 influenza virus subtype. It causes a high number of hospitalizations and higher mortality in people over 65 and those with chronic illnesses." This was stated by the virologist from National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) Prof. Nelly Korsun on Nova TV.

According to her, the gathering of people at the protest on Wednesday against the background of Omicron is absolutely "inadequate" and could lead to an increase in morbidity. And in the coming days, we can expect an increase in cases.

Regarding the antibody certificate, she commented that it was not very correct, but reassured the population. However, the expert believes that it is better not to apply this type of document. "It may be recommended that the measures be extended to regions where more than 1,000 per 100,000 people are infected - Sofia, Pernik, Burgas. Masks with a higher degree of protection and wearing them outdoors are also a possible measure. Indoors they are absolutely mandatory ", pointed out Prof. Korsun.

According to her, Omicron still does not dominate in our country. "Currently, 192 samples are being sequenced at our center. All of them are expected to be from the new variant. Omicron can be expected to predominate in the coming days. In the US, 98% of cases are from it, and Delta has completely retreated. PCR tests recognize Omicron with a high probability ", the doctor explained. She added that the use of the term "fluron" is not very correct, but it may happen due to the increased activity of flues.

Prof. Korsun called on people to be calm about vaccines and to be immunized. "The research can be trusted, even though it was done in a short time. Tens of thousands of people took part in the research, including the chronically ill," the virologist reminded. She explained that the differences in the results of COVID samples in laboratories come from the different levels of sensitivity of the tests.



