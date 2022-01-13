Bulgarian Writer: Aggressive Denial of Vaccines is Terrorism

Whether you are a terrorist threatening with an explosion or infecting with covid - the difference is not significant. This was stated in a comment by the Bulgarian writer Teodora Dimova, specially made for BGNES Media in connection with the events before the protest yesterday.

Here is the full text:

We are beginning to reap the fruits of the unprecedented division in our society, of the unprecedented hatred and malice, of the furious talk and waving of some ministers, whose past is associated with the sinister State Security. For me, this is just the beginning of the sad harvest of fruit, which took place under the slogan "Deleting".

I am not surprised that Vazrazhdane politicians are organizing this protest because in this way they are gaining prestige and votes and popularity. For them, the equation is clear - power against death.

I am not even surprised that ordinary people are organized on buses and brought to Sofia to storm the Parliament. Oh, they are above all free-thinking, they are guided by one ideal - the ideal of freedom. They defend freedom. They defend it from masks, vaccines, from all kinds of anti-epidemic measures. They believe that anti-epidemic measures are depriving them of their freedom. Vaccines and masks are their enemy, not the virus and infection. Our people have become easy to manipulate and govern over the years as if they are once again dreaming of propaganda and one-sided thinking.

I am not surprised by the presence of a once respected doctor, Assoc. Prof. Mangarov, among them, he was the first to release the virus of irresponsible behavior. It is irrational for me that a doctor can ignore all the knowledge he has as a specialist and to prefer populism. Even when populism is life-threatening!

To me, aggressive, militant denial of vaccines is in fact terrorism. This is a deliberate infection. Whether you are a terrorist threatening with an explosion or infecting with covid - the difference is not significant

Teodora Dimova, writer. She is the author of nine plays, including "Skinless", "Snake's Milk" and others, performed in various theaters in the country and abroad. Her novel "Mothers" has 11 editions in Bulgaria and has been published in 9 languages. Her comment was made especially for the BGNES Agency on the occasion of what happened yesterday in the center of Sofia.



