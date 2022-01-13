Bulgaria: Vast Majority of People against the Green Certificate didn’t go to Yesterday's Protest

"People are not convinced of the measures that are being taken. Political decisions are, in fact, unpopular, soft ones," said Petya Altimirska, an activist and chairman of the KAZHI association, on the Bulgarian National Radio

Bulgaria: Protest Against the Green Certificate - Attempt to Storm the Parliament (LIVE Feeds)

"There is still a fairly large category of people who just put up with this situation. Whether they are represented in parliament or not, the party that organized the protest can claim it represents all of these people. In my opinion, it doesn’t represent all of them.

“A large part of the people, who are both against the certificates and against the obligatory vaccination, did not go to this protest and will not go because they do not recognize the organizers. At the same time, they want the same things.”

“My fears are that the majority of people who think this way and stay at home are much more than those who went to protest.”

“There is indeed a problem, and this problem must be addressed at the political level. If we want to work to ensure that there is no division, dialogue is what can make things right.”

The messages

"There are also many wrong messages sent by different people who are given the podium. I want us to work to eliminate division and the feeling of injustice.”

“The introduction of any obligations of the people must always be accompanied by prior information to convince us that these requirements are important and necessary for improving our lives”

“There should be a dialogue with all people who have a different point of view. Of course, it has limits, we cannot invest infinitely much time in empty talk when there is no common position.”

“In any case, there should be an attempt to talk, even with people who do not seem to understand you in any way. What we have been missing for years was dialogue. In order to see the change, we need to see this communication and make it clear.”



/BNR