Council for Electronic Media condemned the Attack on Reporters during Wednesday's Protest

Society | January 13, 2022, Thursday // 12:00
The Bulgarian Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has circulated a position on the attack on reporters during yesterday's protest against anti-epidemic measures and the Green Certificate.

"Manifestation of any physical and verbal aggression against the media is tantamount to violating the public's right to information," the media regulator said.

The CEM calls for respect for the privacy, freedom of journalists and their human dignity. The Council emphasizes that violence against the media is an attack on the achievements of democracy.

