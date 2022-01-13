Booster Dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine Generates Higher Antibodies against Omicron

AstraZeneca announced on Thursday preliminary data from a trial of the company's vaccine against Covid-19 (Vaxzevria), which shows that it generates a higher response to antibodies against the Omicron variant and against other coronavirus variants, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, and Gamma when administered as a third booster dose, Reuters reported.

An increased response has been seen in people who have previously been vaccinated with Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine (such as Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccines), the British-Swedish drug manufacturer said, adding that it would provide the data to regulators worldwide, given the urgent need for booster doses.

AstraZeneca developed the Vaxzevria vaccine with researchers at the University of Oxford, and laboratory tests last month found that the three-dose course of Vaxzevria was effective against the rapidly spreading new variant, Omicron.

The data is the first published by the company for testing its vaccine as a booster dose.

The company also said there was growing evidence to support a third dose of its vaccine, regardless of the primary vaccination schedule.

"These important studies show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, either after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, greatly increases immunity against Covid-19," said Oxford Vaccine Group chief Andrew Pollard.

A large British study in December found that AstraZeneca vaccine boosted antibodies when given as a booster after initial immunization with the same vaccine or Pfizer / BioNTech, which is based on mRNA technology.

However, the study concluded that Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines give the greatest boost to antibodies when given as a booster dose.



/BNR