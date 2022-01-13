The French Senate has approved Tighter Restrictions on the Unvaccinated

The French Senate approved tighter restrictions on the unvaccinated in order to stop the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the country, DPA reported.

Senators approved the new rules late last night, which means that soon the unvaccinated will not be able to visit restaurants and cultural centers, or board trains and planes traveling long distances. Until now, they could do this if they had a negative test.

The Senate also decided that stricter rules would apply only while there were more than 10,000 coronavirus patients in French hospitals. Currently, their number is about 24,000.

In the future, those recovering from COVID-19 will be able to obtain a coronavirus passport, allowing them unimpeded access to sites and events. In addition, the requirements for proof of vaccination will only apply to those over 18 years of age.

Long-distance travel will also be available with a negative test in exceptional circumstances. In addition, those who have a scheduled vaccination date will be able to gain temporary access with a test.

The Senate rejected a proposal for stricter rules requiring restaurants to verify visitors' identities, saying such checks are the sole responsibility of the police.

Nearly 362,000 new cases were registered in France yesterday. The weekly rate of infection reached 2,811 per 100,000 people.



/BTA