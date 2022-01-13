CSTO forces, led by Russia, have begun Withdrawing from Kazakhstan
World | January 13, 2022, Thursday // 11:02
The forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), led by Russia, began their withdrawal from Kazakhstan today, AFP reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Forces from Russia and several other former Soviet republics have arrived in Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after Kazakh authorities struggled to cope with unprecedented riots in Central Asia in connection with the increase in gas prices.
/BTA
