CSTO forces, led by Russia, have begun Withdrawing from Kazakhstan

World | January 13, 2022, Thursday // 11:02
Bulgaria: CSTO forces, led by Russia, have begun Withdrawing from Kazakhstan

The forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), led by Russia, began their withdrawal from Kazakhstan today, AFP reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Forces from Russia and several other former Soviet republics have arrived in Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after Kazakh authorities struggled to cope with unprecedented riots in Central Asia in connection with the increase in gas prices.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CSTO, Russia, Kazakhstan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria