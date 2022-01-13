Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max. Temperatures between Minus 1°C and 4°C

Today it will be mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Boryana Markova.

The clouds will be more significant, mainly over the northeastern regions. The wind will be west-northwest and it will be light, in the Danube plain and Eastern Bulgaria - to moderate. Daily temperatures will start to rise and the prevailing maximums will be between minus 1° and 4° Celsius, in Sofia - minus 1°C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will increase further.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. A moderate wind from the northwest will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 1°-3°C. The temperature of the sea water around 7°-9°C. The sea wave will weaken and will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest, in the highest parts and strong from the northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about minus 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 7°C.



