COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5,703 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

5,703 new cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

To date, the active cases in our country are 139,593. 29,813 diagnostic tests were performed - 9,462 PCR and 20,351 antigenic. The share of positive samples is 19.1%.

The country's hospitals treat 5,257 patients with COVID-19, 553 of whom are newly admitted. 579 people with coronavirus infection are accommodated in the intensive care units.

During the last 24 hours, the disease took the lives of 77 people, 6,257 were cured. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims in our country are 31,838, and 628,512 people have recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases is 799,943, including 18,622 medics. The number of coronavirus vaccine doses in the country has been 3,941,901 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 30,398 in the last 24 hours. 1,954,380 people have completed a course of vaccination, and 452,422 have received booster doses.



/Focus