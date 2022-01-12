Bulgarian PM: President Radev's Cabinets Fired 1,528 people, Appointed 2.5 times more

President Rumen Radev's two caretaker governments have unilaterally fired 1,528 people from the state administration and appointed 3,916 others, or 2.5 times as many. This is according to a report by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, which he provided to MP Desislava Trifonova (GERB-SDS) in response to her written questions.

Among the fired employees are members of the political cabinets of GERB ministers, but they are a small part of the total, as the number of staff for deputy ministers, chiefs of staff, advisers, and experts in political teams is 188 in the country. There have been no significant changes in these people in the transition from one caretaker government to another, as most ministers have retained their posts and their teams.

The biggest purge took place in the Ministry of Interior, where Boyko Rashkov unilaterally terminated the legal relationship with 682 employees and appointed 1,111 new ones in their place.

151 people released from the administration are suing, with the total amount of their claims amounting to BGN 357,521.

An interesting fact is that 271 people in management positions have been reassigned or transferred to a lower position of their choice.



