Bulgaria: Four police Officers were Injured when Protesters tried to enter the Parliament
Four police officers were injured in preventing protesters from trying to enter the National Assembly building, the Interior Ministry stated.
Bulgaria: Protest Against the Green Certificate - Attempt to Storm the Parliament (LIVE Feeds)
The injured police officers were transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
A man carrying a gas weapon was detained before a peaceful protest was announced in Sofia.
The police called on the protesters to express their opinion peacefully and without disturbing public order.
/BNT
