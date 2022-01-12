Bulgaria’s PM on the Protests: I would go out in the Square to Talk to the People

Bulgaria: Protest Against the Green Certificate - Attempt to Storm the Parliament (LIVE Feeds)

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov indicated that he would go out to the square to talk to the protesters. However, he said that he was currently under quarantine and "regretted that he could not be among the people."

Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine

"I am very sorry to be in quarantine. Otherwise, I would have gone to the square to talk directly to people. I have been to more than one or two protests. I respect the form of protest, it is important to me," said the Prime Minister.

According to Petkov, the division must be stopped. "What I called for is that my quarantine should end on Friday, because of the third dose, even then I would welcome selected members of the protesters who have expertise, if they have constructive ideas on how to better manage the crisis, I would listen to their opinions", he is categorical.

The Prime Minister believes that there is no Bulgarian who likes the restrictive measures. "The question is how we manage the crisis and what better measures are there to raise the level of vaccination and fewer Bulgarians to end up in intensive care units," he said.

Petkov explained that the green certificate is a measure that is critical in order to avoid closing the economy. Petkov pointed out that the measure has increased vaccination.

The head of Petkov's cabinet, Lena Borislavova, commented on what was happening at the protest in front of the National Assembly.

"I hope that the protest will be kept within reasonable limits. We want the citizens to know that the measures being discussed will be consistent with what is best for the entire Bulgarian people," Borislavova assured. She added that "the government's last wish is to close businesses and impose restrictions on people." However, Borislavova stressed that if health experts believe such measures will save lives, they will still resort to "restricting citizens' rights".



