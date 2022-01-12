SDSM Leader: North Macedonia and Albania have done Everything, Now it's the EU's Turn

The Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Albania, as neighboring and friendly countries, share the same values ​​and have a common future. This common future is in the EU, and I am convinced that both countries will soon start negotiations for EU membership because both North Macedonia and Albania have done everything they have been asked to do. It is now the EU's turn, said Dimitar Kovachevski, SDSM leader and mandate holder to form a new government at today's meeting with Albanian President Ilir Meta, MIA reported.

New Government in North Macedonia

According to the SDSM, the two discussed a number of topical issues at the meeting but focused on mutual co-operation, the Open Balkans initiative, and the European integration process.

The Albanian president said the progress that North Macedonia has made over the past few years is obvious. He welcomed the One Society for All concept, describing it as a unique example in the region, and stressed that the start of negotiations between Albania and North Macedonia is not only important for both countries but in the interest of the entire Western Balkans region.

Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia

Kovachevski expressed confidence that co-operation between the two countries would be further intensified through the Open Balkans. He believes that this is not an alternative to EU membership, but can be a great help in joining the Union.

Kovachevski also announced the intensification of Corridor 8 infrastructure projects, which will ensure better connectivity between North Macedonia and Albania.



/BTA