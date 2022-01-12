COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 57,000 Students have a "Green Certificate"

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 taken in schools yesterday has increased more than 3.5 times compared to the examination on the first day after the Christmas holidays. This was announced by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The positive results are 641. Last week they were 178.

The most infected are high school students - 251. Followed by students from 5th to 7th grade with 210 positive results. There is also a jump in the number of positive tests of children in primary education - since 43 last Tuesday they are now 180.

Almost 577,000 students are attending this week. More than 66,300 of them were not tested for the virus yesterday, as they are in municipalities with an incidence of less than 250 per 100,000 people.

More than 57,200 have a "green certificate". According to official statistics from the Ministry of Health, 8.8% of high school students have been vaccinated to date, and another 8.67% of 5th to 12th graders have had COVID-19 in the past six months.

104 are the positive results of yesterday's survey of almost 25,000 teachers. Among the non-pedagogical specialists, 53 out of over 10,000 tested were infected.

Currently, 1.97% of teachers in the country are quarantined. Most of them are in Blagoevgrad district - 3.61%, and the least in Kardzhali district - 0.55%. In Kardzhali are the least quarantined students - 0.28%. The leader is the Burgas region with 2.77%.

