COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 20 Districts in the Country are in the Dark Red Zone

Twenty districts in Bulgaria are in the dark red zone in terms of COVID-19 incidence on a two-week basis. This is shown by the data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7,000 New Cases - First Time since the Start of the Pandemic

Only the district of Kardzhali is in the yellow zone in terms of the incidence of coronavirus infection per hundred thousand people. In the red zone are the districts of Pazardzhik, Dobrich, Razgrad, Shumen, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, and Pleven.

The infection rate of COVID-19 in the country is 824 per hundred thousand people.



/BTA