Bulgarian MPs Commented on the Protest of "Vazrazhdane" against the Green Certificate

Deputies commented on the protest of "Vazrazhdane" against the green certificate on the sidelines of the parliament. Party members and supporters staged a demonstration to disagree with the health measures. The protest was organized after the deputies agreed to enter the building of the National Assembly with a valid document for vaccination, illness, antibodies or a negative test for coronavirus.

Stanislav Balabanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) told the media in parliament that every Bulgarian citizen has the right to protest on any topic. He recalled that the party was against the green certificate. According to him, this measure is ineffective. However, TISP will not join the Vazrazhdane protest, Balabanov said. His party colleague, Andrei Chorbanov, noted that TISP has a stake in the current government and, as a loyal member of the coalition, cannot take part in the demonstration against the green certificate.

Stoyan Mihalev from "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) supports the green certificate and vaccination. He told reporters that he had lost loved ones to the pandemic. It is very important to be careful and not to allow the virus to take people away from us, the MP commented to the media. Mihalev said the green certificate was not a medical device, but said it was a tool to limit the spread of COVID-19. He believes that human life is above all. Mihalev is against the Vazrazhdane protest.

Iskren Mitev from "We Continue Change" (WCC) is of the opinion that his parliamentary group supports the right of people to express their dissatisfaction publicly. However, he pointed out that given the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus - Omicron - this is not the most reasonable. People's health is a priority, he was adamant.

Former Minister of Health and GERB-SDS MP Kostadin Angelov commented that every voice of Bulgarian citizens should be heard. However, he pointed out that gathering people in one place increases the risk of spreading the infection. Then, when reason leads us and we step on science and its achievements, we always achieve better results, Angelov said.

Georgi Svilenski, chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) parliamentary group, said organizing a protest on topic of the health of Bulgarian citizens was harmful. "I'm not sure this works in the interest of the awareness campaign, so that Bulgarian citizens know what ultimately protects them from COVID-19," he said.

According to Hasan Ademov from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, citizens have the right to protest. According to him, it is not good to protest in a complicated pandemic situation. Asked about measures to manage the health crisis, Ademov said there is always room for improvement. The problem is not in the measures, but in the fact that they are not observed by all citizens, the MP said.



/BTA