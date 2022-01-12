Bulgaria: Protest Against the Green Certificate Began in front of Parliament

A protest against the green certificate began in front of the National Assembly. It is organized by the Vazrazhdane party.

The situation in front of the National Assembly is calm at the moment. People are peacefully defending their demands - the main demand is the drop of the green certificate. Currently, traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. is blocked.

On Facebook, protest organizers explained that the demonstration was directed against the "green certificate and compulsory vaccination" - measures the organizers call discriminatory, anti-human, and restrictive.

There is a video wall next to the Tsar Osvoboditel monument. According to unofficial information, the leader of Vazrazhdane is expected to speak to the protesters via video link, as he has been placed under quarantine.

"Our demands are to regain our normalcy, not to discriminate against us and to call us anti-vaxxers, to release us and our children, to live normally, that's what we want," said one of the protesters.

"Let the green certificate be dropped, because it is really not normal nowadays to live and worry about being healthy, not being able to go out on the road, go to the store, go to school, not to mention any other establishments," said another.

In protest, people lit medical masks.

In the morning block of BNT TV, the topic was commented on by the chairman of the health commission Assoc. Prof. Anton Tonev:

"A country where one can go out and protest against something he disagrees with is a good example of democracy and a democratic state. People will be able to go out today, express their views and we will hear them, we will see them. I do not want to comment specifically on the colleagues from "Vazrazhdane", because this weekend they found themselves in a very difficult situation, you know that there was a journalistic investigation, which found that most of the members of the party are with green certificates, even vaccinated, but that hasn't stopped them from speaking out. "

People from all over the country arrived for the protest.

Protesters from Varna told about a case when they left the city. According to them, they organized to go together, and the police stopped them and started doing drug tests on the drivers. Four gave positive samples initially, and on re-testing the samples were negative.

Protesters say that the testing delayed them for more than an hour.

There has been an increased police presence in the area around the National Assembly since the morning. Yesterday, the police called for the protest to take place calmly.

