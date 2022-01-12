COVID-19 in Bulgaria: According to Dr. Kunchev, Soon every Second Person can be in Contact

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev expects a time to come when every second person in Bulgaria will be in contact with a coronavirus virus. He explained to Nova TV that his assumption was related to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which affects too many people.

According to him, Omicron is different from previous variants and therefore the old measures cannot be implemented. He thus justified the decision to reduce the quarantine of patients and contacts.

"If we had been with the Delta variant and with these eased measures, we would have had more than 7,000 positive samples like we do today, and we would have filled the hospitals in 3 days. And now they are filling up, but it's getting slower," he added.

According to Kunchev, the number of those infected will continue to grow and the new wave will continue throughout February.

