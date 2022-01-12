Djokovic Apologized for his Media Appearance while being Positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic apologized for a "misjudgment of the situation" in a media interview while knowing he was positive for Covid-19, and admitted that his agent had made an administrative error in the travel form.

The tennis world №1 wrote that his agent "sincerely apologizes" for ticking the wrong box in his Australian travel declaration, which means that he claims that he did not travel anywhere in the 14 days before his arrival in Australia, although he was in Spain.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Djokovic said he tested positive on the night of December 17th after taking the test the day before. In his affidavit, Djokovic said he was "tested and diagnosed" on December 16th.

Djokovic Detained again in Australia

In his post, he went on to say that he "felt obliged" to continue and conduct an interview with the French L'Equipe on December 18, because he did not want to disappoint the journalist, but made sure that he was socially distant and wore a mask when his picture was taken.

"While I was coming home after the interview to isolate myself for the necessary period, thinking about it was a mistake of judgment and I accept that I had to postpone this commitment," he said.

At the same time, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called on Novak Djokovic to explain the PCR test for coronavirus in December.

"If Djokovic went out with the clear awareness that he had a positive PCR test for coronavirus, it is a clear violation of the rules in Serbia," Bernabic said. Djokovic himself said he had received a medical exemption from entering Australia after taking a positive coronavirus test in mid-December.

"In this situation, the question arises about his public appearances during this period. The document submitted to the court shows that Djokovic took a positive test on December 16. Only one day later, on December 17, he attended a forum organized for young tennis players in Serbia", reminds the Belgrade edition "Danas".

“If you have a positive test, then you must be in isolation. I do not know exactly when he received the results, when he saw them. In any case, there is a ‘gray area’ in this case. Only Djokovic can answer this question” Bernabic said.

According to Serbian rules, anyone who tests positive for coronavirus must be in isolation for 14 days, unless there is a new test during this period and it is negative.



/BNR