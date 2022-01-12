Weather in Bulgaria: Snowfall and Strong Wind in 4 districts in the South

Today the rains in almost the whole country will stop. The clouds will break and sunny weather will prevail in most areas. Significant clouds will remain over most of the Danube plain, in the highlands of Western Bulgaria and the extreme southeastern regions, where in some places there will be snow.

In the eastern half of the country, the north wind will weaken to moderate, while in the west it will be almost calm.

Yellow code has been announced for 4 districts of Southern Bulgaria due to snowfall and strong wind. These are the districts of Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo. There the snow cover will increase to 20 cm, in the mountains with new 30-40 cm. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind will blow and there will be blizzards and formation of precipices.

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 7° and minus 2° Celsius, in Sofia - around minus 7°C. During the day it will be cold with maximum temperatures between minus 3°C and 2°C, in Sofia around minus 2°C, on the Black Sea coast minus 1 degrees Celsius, in the northern regions between minus 3°C and 0°C, in Southern Bulgaria around 0-1°C. On Thursday there will be scattered clouds, in the morning the temperatures will drop to minus 11 degrees Celsius in Western Bulgaria, during the day they will be between minus 2°C and 1°C.



