COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7,000 New Cases - First Time since the Start of the Pandemic

Society » HEALTH | January 12, 2022, Wednesday // 08:57
The number of new coronavirus cases per day has exceeded 7,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. The detected positive samples are 7,062 with 37 952 tests performed. The percentage of positive samples increased compared to the previous day and reached 18.6% of all tested.

The current number of 7,062 is 246 people more than the peak registered at the end of October last year.

There are 5,240 people in hospitals, 580 of them are in intensive care units. 89 people died, 92% of whom had not been vaccinated. 1,323 people were cured.

Almost 32,000 doses of vaccine have been given, with more than 24,000 boosters. The number of people with a completed vaccination cycle is now just over 1.95 million. 429,266 people have gotten a booster dose.

