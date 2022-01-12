COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7,000 New Cases - First Time since the Start of the Pandemic
The number of new coronavirus cases per day has exceeded 7,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. The detected positive samples are 7,062 with 37 952 tests performed. The percentage of positive samples increased compared to the previous day and reached 18.6% of all tested.
The current number of 7,062 is 246 people more than the peak registered at the end of October last year.
There are 5,240 people in hospitals, 580 of them are in intensive care units. 89 people died, 92% of whom had not been vaccinated. 1,323 people were cured.
Almost 32,000 doses of vaccine have been given, with more than 24,000 boosters. The number of people with a completed vaccination cycle is now just over 1.95 million. 429,266 people have gotten a booster dose.
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: According to Dr. Kunchev, Soon every Second Person can be in Contact
- » What will happen if we all get COVID-19
- » Bulgarian Minister of Health Terminated the Procedure for Purchase of 12,500,000 Gentle Tests
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: From Today the Durations of Isolation and Quarantine are Reduced
- » Bulgaria: There will be Bankruptcies in Pharmacies due to Electricity Prices
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours