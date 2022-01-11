Weather in Bulgaria: An Ice Cold Period is Coming

During the hours on Tuesday night, the snowfall will be limited in Southern Bulgaria and especially in the Rhodopes mountains. It is expected that another 15-20 cm of snow will fall there in the lower massifs and up to 40 cm - in the higher parts. The wind will remain strong in these areas and there will be conditions for precipices and gusts.

Low temperatures are expected on Wednesday morning, which in some areas will reach minus 8 degrees Celsius. During the day, the north wind will continue to blow with icy gusts. The cold will relax slightly, but temperatures will range from minus 3 to plus 2 degrees Celsius. The clouds will start to break, here and there - until sunny weather. During the day, however, it is possible to snow in small quantities in places on the Danube plain and the western regions.

The weather will be icy in the mountains as well. Snowfall on Wednesday will decrease and stop until noon. The clouds will break until sunny weather. The wind will be strong and cold and will intensify the feeling of cold. Temperatures in the warm part of the day will be between minus 4°C and minus 7°C, and at the peaks, the thermometers will show up to minus 13°C - minus 14°C. The danger of avalanches is high due to the new layer of fresh and unstable snow.

Thursday morning will be the culmination of the cold with temperatures in the traditionally cold spots of the country to minus 10°C - minus 12°C.

By the end of the week, the clouds will be dynamic, but no precipitation is expected. It will warm up, with temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius. Due to the transfer of warmer air, in areas where the wind calms down, there will be more permanent fog in the early hours.

At this stage, the meteorological models determine the next period with snow and cold to be around January 18-19 with the passage of a cold atmospheric front.

/Nova