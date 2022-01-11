Bulgarian PM’s visit to Skopje has been Postponed

Politics | January 11, 2022, Tuesday // 16:29
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM’s visit to Skopje has been Postponed GIS

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's visit to Skopje, scheduled for January 18th, has been postponed. The Press Center of the Council of Ministers emphasizes that it is not canceled, but it is not clear yet for which date it is rescheduled.

Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine

We remind you that earlier today it became clear that Petkov, as well as the head of his cabinet Lena Borislavova, are isolating themselves due to the positive test for COVID-19 by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev.

Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiril Petkov, postponed, Skopje, north macedonia, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria