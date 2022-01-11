Bulgarian PM’s visit to Skopje has been Postponed

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's visit to Skopje, scheduled for January 18th, has been postponed. The Press Center of the Council of Ministers emphasizes that it is not canceled, but it is not clear yet for which date it is rescheduled.

Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine

We remind you that earlier today it became clear that Petkov, as well as the head of his cabinet Lena Borislavova, are isolating themselves due to the positive test for COVID-19 by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev.

Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19



/Nova