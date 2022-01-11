Bulgarian Minister of Health Terminated the Procedure for Purchase of 12,500,000 Gentle Tests

The documents on the procedure will be submitted to Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (CCCCIAP)

The Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova terminated the current procedure for purchasing rapid antigen tests for conducting an individual non-invasive examination for COVID-19 of students from 1st to 12th grade. Ministry of Health reminds that the invitation to provide about 12,500,000 gentle tests was published on the website of the Ministry on December 30, 2021.

The termination of the procedure is a consequence of an inspection carried out by the Internal Audit Directorate at the request of Minister Serbezova. In their report to the Minister of Health, the inspectors found shortcomings in the organization of the procedure. All documents available in the Ministry of Health related to this procedure will be submitted to the Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (CCCCIAP).

By the end of this week, in compliance with maximum transparency and ensuring equality of participants, the Ministry of Health will publish a new invitation to purchase the required number of tests. It is envisaged that representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science will also be members of the commission that prepares the requirements for the participants and reviews the received offers.



/Ministry of Health Press Release