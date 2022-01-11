COVID-19 in Bulgaria: From Today the Durations of Isolation and Quarantine are Reduced

As of today, January 11, persons with confirmed COVID-19 are subject to mandatory isolation for a period of 10 days from the date of the confirmatory laboratory test. All close contacts of a proven case of coronavirus infection are subject to 7-day quarantine from the date of their last contact with the confirmed case. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova with her order issued today.

The director of the relevant regional health inspectorate may revoke the prescription for quarantine of a close contact person, provided that he/she has received an additional (booster) dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is that the person submits by e-mail a negative result from a PCR test performed after 72 hours from the date of quarantine. The quarantine is canceled within 24 hours from the presentation of the document.

The same order abolishes the condition for mandatory 14-day isolation after discharge from a medical institution.

The prescriptions for isolation and quarantine issued at the moment of entry into force of the order shall be terminated after the expiration of the term indicated in them.



/Ministry of Health Press Release