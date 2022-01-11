Bulgaria: 5,216 Retired Soldiers Work in the Army

Every sixth serviceman is retired. The army is supported by 5,216 people who continue to work in the structures of the Ministry of Defense and the Bulgarian Army. The army numbers about 32,000.

This is clear from a written response from the Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev to the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov under the parliamentary control.

Dimitrov justified his question with the government's announced intention for administrative reform.

"People who have reached retirement age should continue to work in the state administration only in exceptional cases, when they have knowledge and skills that cannot be provided by younger employees," the MP wrote to the minister.

284 are the persons who have exercised their right to a pension, who continue to work in the administration of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and in the structures directly subordinated to the Minister of Defense.

Of these, 42 are civil servants; and 235 are military, retired under Art. 69 of the Social Security Code. Of the 235 military, 98 continue to serve, and 137 are now civilians.

3939 are working pensioners in the Armed Forces, it is clear from the answer of the Minister. Of these, 653 are civilians and 3,151 military (retired under Article 69 of the CSR). 1,300 of the last 3,151 are still under attack, and 1,851 are already civilians.

A reference was also submitted for the persons in the commercial companies at the Ministry of Defense. They employ 993 retirees.

At the request of Martin Dimitrov, the Minister also provided data on how long the persons in question have been retiring. The classification is for 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and more years.

The last group is definitely predominant here - the oldest pensioners (receiving pensions of 5 years and more). They are 3861 out of all 5216 - i.e. over 74%.



/ClubZ