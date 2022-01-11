Bulgaria: Over 20 Centimeters of Snow Accumulated on Petrohan Pass

It’s a winter situation in Northwestern Bulgaria. More than 20 centimeters of snow has accumulated on the Petrohan pass, the temperatures are below zero and a strong wind is blowing. Snowplows clear the passage.

There are 47 cleaning machines in the Montana area, only 7 are in the pass. The traffic for trucks between Vratsa and Botevgrad has been temporarily stopped for cleaning. Stuck trucks are reported. A ban on the movement of vehicles over 12 tons has been introduced for the entire passage.

Snow is also falling in the districts of Vidin, Smolyan, Lovech, Sofia, Pleven, Gabrovo and in the regions of Targovishte, Omurtag, Antonovo, Popovo, Studenets, Zdravets, in some sections of the Struma Motorway, Breznik, Pisanets, Republika Pass. Shipka Pass, Pavel Banya, Maglizh, Gurkovo (Stara Zagora District), Rishki Pass (Burgas District), Panayot Volovo, Milanovo (Shoumen District), Sliven, Kotel (Sliven District), Devnya, Provadia (Varna District) , Karatepe, Yundola, Cartel (Pazardzhik region).

The road surfaces are mostly wet, in some places partially icy or snowy, clean and passable in winter conditions.

Limited visibility due to fog up to 20 meters is in the area of ​​Glavan, Golyama Zvezda, and Dripchevo in Haskovo region. Up to 30 meters is the visibility in the area of ​​the Kotlenski pass, up to 50 meters - in the area of ​​the Dyulinski pass and the Obzor pass. Up to 100 meters is the visibility in the area of ​​the Republic pass and the Shipka pass.

In some areas of the country it is raining - Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Razgrad, Kardzhali, Haskovo and Shumen.



/BNT