New Government in North Macedonia

Today in the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevski from SDSM will submit the composition and structure of the new government, MIA reported.

Kovachevski will also present the Program of Activities of the future government, with which Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is scheduled to meet on January 18th.

Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia

It is still unclear whether the visit of the Bulgarian delegation to Skopje next week will take place given the self-isolation Kiril Petkov is entering after it became clear that Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev is with COVID-19.

Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine

Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19

Late last night, reacting to the news from the NSAC, Dimitar Kovachevski said that in negotiations with the Bulgarian government his cabinet will adhere to the position of the Assembly in Skopje, which outlined the red lines of RNM in talks with Bulgaria: not to negotiate language and law of self-determination.

The Bulgarian side has repeatedly stressed that it does not dispute and has never challenged the right of the population in the RSM to speak the language in accordance with the Constitution of their country, nor the current realities of the formed independent nation in the RNM.



/BNT