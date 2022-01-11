The Withdrawal of CSTO Troops from Kazakhstan will begin in Two Days

The withdrawal of troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) contingent from Kazakhstan will begin in two days, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today, TASS reported. The coup attempt failed, the situation in all regions of the country is stable, the main mission of the CSTO is over, Tokayev said.

The president has appointed Alikhan Smailov as prime minister, the head of state's press service said. Smailov was the first deputy prime minister and acting prime minister after Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government led by Askar Mamin on January 5th amid growing protests.



