The Withdrawal of CSTO Troops from Kazakhstan will begin in Two Days
The withdrawal of troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) contingent from Kazakhstan will begin in two days, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today, TASS reported. The coup attempt failed, the situation in all regions of the country is stable, the main mission of the CSTO is over, Tokayev said.
The president has appointed Alikhan Smailov as prime minister, the head of state's press service said. Smailov was the first deputy prime minister and acting prime minister after Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government led by Askar Mamin on January 5th amid growing protests.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » From Today the "Super Green Certificate" is Valid for almost all Activities in Italy
- » Period of Validity of Certificates in Greece will be Reduced if there is no Booster Dose
- » Sixteen Security Forces have been Killed in the Protests in Kazakhstan
- » The United States has ordered its Personnel to leave Kazakhstan
- » The EC Supports Macron in Introducing Vaccination Passes
- » The President of Kazakhstan Ordered: Shoot these "Terrorists" without Warning!